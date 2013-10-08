New Market Report: Norway Business Forecast Report Q4 2013

New Country Reports market report from Business Monitor International: "Norway Business Forecast Report Q4 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Core Views
We are forecasting real GDP growth of 1.5% in 2013, down from 3.1% in 2012. The export sector in particular is likely to be subdued, largely due to sustained eurozone weakness.
Household consumption should remain the primary driver of growth in 2013-14. Household debt and property prices appear to be reaching unsustainable levels, however.
Norway's next parliamentary election will be held on September 9 2013. Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg's Labour Party and its Red- Green coalition partners are unlikely to win a third term in government, in our view. Our core scenario envisages the opposition Conservative Party winning a decisive victory, and forming a ruling coalition.
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