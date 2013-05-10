New Market Report Now Available: 572-Trii (HIV) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022

New Pharmaceuticals research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Summary
GlobalData has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, "572-Trii (HIV) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), the causative agent of AIDS, has claimed millions of lives since its emergence. However, the advent of antiretroviral therapy (ART) has transformed the face of HIV/AIDS from a deadly disease to a manageable chronic condition for most infected individuals. Antiretroviral treatment not only reduces the viral load and reconstitutes immune function, but also decreases infection incidence rates by limiting viral transmission. The treatment algorithm in HIV has characteristically involved multiple drug regimens designed to tackle the virus on different levels. In the recent past, simplified dosing regimens through the emergence of single tablet regimens (STRs) or fixed dose combination (FDC) therapies have become increasingly popular amongst physicians and patients alike by increasing clinical efficacy thresholds and enabling patient compliance.
ViiV is developing a new HIV regimen known as 572-Trii. The single-pill, complete-regimen contains the investigational integrase inhibitor, dolutegravir (S/GSK1349572) and ViiV Healthcare's Epzicom, which contains the NRTIs abacavir (ABC) and lamivudine (3TC). 572-Trii's mechanism of action involves the following -
- Dolutegravir, as an integrase inhibitor, targets HIV integrase, an enzyme that is required for the integration of viral DNA into the host cell genome. Inhibiting integrase prevents HIV from replicating and propagating (Isentress Highlights of Prescribing Information, 2012).
- ABC, a carbocyclic synthetic nucleoside analog, is converted into its active form, carbovir triphosphate, by normal metabolic processes. Carbovir triphosphate inhibits the activity of HIV reverse transcriptase (RT) both by competing with a natural substrate deoxyguanosine 5'-triphosphate and by being incorporated into nascent viral DNA, resulting in the termination of replication (Epzicom Highlights of Prescribing Information, 2012).
- 3TC, a synthetic nucleoside analog, is converted into its active form, lamivudine triphosphate, by normal metabolic processes. Lamivudine triphosphate inhibits the activity of HIV RT by terminating viral replication after the drug is incorporated into the viral DNA (Epzicom Highlights of Prescribing Information, 2012).
Scope
- Overview of HIV, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on 572-Trii including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for 572-Trii for the top nine countries from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Brazil and China
