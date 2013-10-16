New Materials research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Adjuvants Market In Agriculture by Type [Activator (Surfactants, Oils, Ammonium Fertilizer), Utility (Water Conditioners, Drift Control, Compatible, Cidifier/Buffers, Antifoam)], by Application (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
The global agriculture adjuvants market is one of the segments of agrochemical market, which comes under a broad category of crop protection chemicals. Agriculture adjuvants market consists of activator adjuvants, which include surfactants, oils, ammonium fertilizers, and the other utility adjuvants that comprises of compatible agents, drift control agents, acidifiers/buffers, water conditioners, and others. Surfactants adjuvants are the most dominating segment of this market in terms of market share as well as product innovations.
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The market has been further segmented based on applications such as crop protection chemicals and others as well as sub segmented as, herbicides adjuvants, fungicides adjuvants, insecticides adjuvants, and others. This segmentation is given for major regions and key countries in those regions. Complementary markets, sub markets, related markets, market drivers, restraints and challenges, winning imperative, raw material, and product price trends with respect to agriculture adjuvants market are discussed in detail. The leading players of this industry are profiled including Adjuvant plus Inc. (Canada), Akzonoble N.V. (Netherlands), Brandt Consolidated (U.S.), Clariant International Ltd (Switzerland), Lamberti SpA (Italy), Momentive Performance Materials (U.S), Solvay SA (Belgium), Dow Croning (U.S.), Croda Chemicals (India), Tanatex Chemicals (Europe), Helena Chemical Company (U.S.), and others.
We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this extensive technical and commercial study of the Global agriculture adjuvants market. The primary sources - experts from related industries and selected suppliers have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects.
The report provides complete analysis of the world's key players in agriculture adjuvants industry, major adjuvants product types, with a clear insight and commentary on the developments and trends. With the huge opportunity in the market, the existing companies are experiencing a significant shift in the industry. Major demand in agriculture adjuvants products market is anticipated to come from countries such as Italy, U.S., France, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, etc. The growth is also attributed to the increasing new product launches with additional active ingredients and their combinations of adjuvants products in the market. The report provides detailed analysis on the current phase of the industry and the competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the adjuvants products industry.
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