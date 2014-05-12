New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Air Care in Dominican Republic"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- As many consumers consider spending on air care products a superfluous expenditure during an economic slowdown, companies increased prices considerably below inflation (decreasing them in constant terms) in order to prevent consumers cutting back on their purchases.
Euromonitor International's Air Care in Dominican Republic market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Air Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Home Care in Dominican Republic
- Air Care in the Czech Republic
- Home Care in the Czech Republic
- The Future of the Skincare Market in Czech Republic to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- Laundry Care in Dominican Republic
- Toilet Care in Dominican Republic
- Hair Care in Dominican Republic
- Laboratorios Chemprod CxA in Home Care (Dominican Republic)
- Surface Care in Dominican Republic
- Skin Care in Dominican Republic