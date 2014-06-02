New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Air Care in Ireland"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Air care has consistently been one of the weakest performers in the entire home care market and this has continued in 2013 as it is perceived to be one of the least 'essential' parts of the market and therefore is most vulnerable to suffer when consumers with depressed incomes look to make savings wherever possible during a sustained recession. This fall was also mitigated by gains elsewhere, with candles returning to popularity on account of their being cheaper and also more holistic and pleasurable for most people.
Competitive Landscape
Allegro Holdings was a strong leader in air care throughout the review period and accounted for a 32% value share in 2013. The company benefits from offering SC Johnson's Glade and Proctor & Gamble's Ambi Pur range, with these offering a wide range of formats and fragrances. These brands have strong consumer recognition and wide distribution. Despite these benefits, Allegro saw the strongest decline in value share in 2013 over the previous year, dropping by over a percentage point. The company's brands' mass appeal made it more vulnerable to consumers switching to private label products in order to save money.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Industry Prospects
Air Care is forecast to continue to fall during the forecast period with negatives in both value and volume terms. The declines are the result of more negative economic figures emerging from the Irish retail sector through 2013, which indicate that the economy is likely to take a long time to recover. At the time of writing, the Central Bank of Ireland is estimating that growth in 2014 will be at 2% which is respectable compared to previous figures. However, this is unlikely to translate into anything noticeable for consumers for quite a while given that the Irish government is still passing a string of austerity budgets in order to deal with its deficit problem, and hiking taxes at the same time. This indicates that the actual effect on disposable incomes and people's pockets will not come through for some time.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Air Care industry in Ireland with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Air Care industry in Ireland, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Air Care in Ireland market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Air Care in Germany
- Air Care in South Korea
- Air Care in Russia
- Air Care in Belgium
- Air Care in France
- Air Care in Japan
- Air Care in Estonia
- Air Care in China
- Air Care in Singapore
- Air Care in Norway