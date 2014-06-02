New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- In 2013, air care in Macedonia achieved current value growth of 3%, reaching value sales of MKD69 million. Growth in 2013 came as consumer confidence improved and consumers began spending again on less-essential products such as air care products.
Competitive Landscape
SC Johnson & Son Inc dominated air care sales in Macedonia with a 50% value share in 2013. Reckitt Benckiser ranked second in air care with a value share of 25% in 2013. SC Johnson & Son maintains its leading position thanks to its impressive air care portfolio which includes internationally renowned brands, Glade and Oust. Reckitt Benckiser maintains a strong presence in air care through its brand, Air Wick. In 2013, both SC Johnson & Son and Reckitt Benckiser lost a portion of their value shares.
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Industry Prospects
Air care in Macedonia is expected to achieve a CAGR of 3% (constant 2013 prices) over the forecast period to reach MKD79 million by 2018.
Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Air Care industry in Macedonia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Air Care industry in Macedonia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Air Care in Macedonia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Air Care in Macedonia?
- What are the major brands in Macedonia?
- How do plug-in electric air fresheners perform compared to the battery-operated ones?
- What is the most dynamic air care category?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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