Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- "Ammonia Global Market to 2020 - Food Security Concerns Driving Demand for Ammonia-Based Fertilizers" is an in-depth report from GBI Research, focused on the demand side of the global ammonia industry. The report provides the reader with a detailed analysis and forecasts for major economic and market trends affecting ammonia demand in major regions of the world. It also provides analysis and description of the major drivers and restraints affecting ammonia demand in each region. Global ammonia demand is assessed in terms of end-user segments, prices and competitive landscape, at both the regional and national level. Overall, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Ammonia market, covering all major parameters.
The report has been compiled using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the growth of the ammonia market for all major global regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America
- Demand and production volume forecasts for ammonia markets in all major countries: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Poland, China, Japan, India, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina
- Demand volume forecasts for major end-user applications, highlighting trends and volume share analysis for each of these applications in all major countries
- Pricing forecasts and analyses of the major countries and regions
- Capacity share analyses of the key producers in all the major countries
- The ammonia import and export trends in all major countries
- The ammonia installed capacity from 2010 to 2016 period for all major regions
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand regional market dynamics through detailed demand and production forecasts, end-use data and competitive landscape analysis
- Understand the differing pricing dynamics between various regions and countries
- Understand the drivers and resistors shaping the current and potential future markets
- Identify key growth markets for products from validated, country-level data and analysis
- Identify emerging markets and investment opportunities in both general and niche markets
- Evaluate opportunities in emerging markets in order to quantify potential returns on investment
- Develop custom strategies on the basis of validated historic and forecast data, combined with detailed growth opportunities analysis
- Make better-informed decisions based on insights and in-depth analysis of market landscapes and the factors shaping them
- Benchmark different geographies according to the historic and forecast growth of demand, production and end-use of ammonia
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Agrium Incorporated, Agrofert Holding, as, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Borealis AG, BP plc, CF Industries Holdings, Incorporated, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited, China Haohua Chemical (Group) Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Ghadir Investment Company, Gubre Fabrikalari TAS, Honeywell International Incorporated, Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited, JSC TogliattiAzot, Khorasan Petrochemical Company, Koch Industries, Incorporated, Krishak Bharati Co-operative Limited, Mineral and Chemical Company EuroChem OJSC, Minudobreniya JSC, Mitsui Chemicals, Incorporated, National Fertilizers Limited, Nissan Chemical Industries, Limited, Parsian Oil & Gas Development Company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Petroleos de Venezuela SA, Petroleos Mexicanos, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, PhosAgro OAO, Polski Koncern Naftowy Orlen SA, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Incorporated, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited, Repsol SA, Saudi Arabian Mining Company, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Shanxi Jincheng Anthracite Mining Group Company, Limited, Sherritt International Corporation, Showa Denko KK, Sichuan Lutianhua Company Limited, Taiwan Fertilizer Company, Limited, The Mosaic Company, The National Petrochemical Company, Total SA, Ube Industries, Limited, URALCHEM OJSC, Vale SA, Yara International ASA, Zaklady Azotowe Kedzierzyn SA, Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy SA, Zaklady Azotowe w Tarnowie-Moscicach SA, Zaklady Chemiczne Police SA
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
