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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Animal Parasiticides Market by Product (Endoparasiticides, Ectoparasiticides, Endectocides, Oral Liquids, Tablets, Injectables, Sprays, Pour On, Spot On, Collars, Ear Tags), Animal (Dogs, Cats, Cattle, Pigs, Sheep & Goats) - Global Forecast to 2018
The veterinary pharmaceuticals including parasiticides have transformed the health of companion and livestock animals across the globe in the past two decades. Today, the spectrum of parasiticides for the veterinary applications continues to expand with variety of ectoparasiticides, endoparasiticides, and endectocides being launched every year. The innovations are leading to emergence of novel parasiticide delivery systems as well. Protection of animals from parasitic infestations has also gained greater importance in animal parasiticides market over the years.
In this report, the global animal parasiticides market is broadly segmented by product type, animal type, and geography. By product type, the animal parasiticides are classified into three major segments, namely, endoparasiticides, ectoparasiticides, and endectocides. These product segments are further sub-segmented depending on the formulation type. The endoparasiticides are classified into feed additives, injectables, oral liquids, tablets (oral solids), and other. The ectoprasiticides are classified into dips, sprays, pour on/spot on, collar, ear tags and others. On the basis of animals, animal parasiticides market is segmented into two major categories as companion animals and food producing animals. These major animal segments are further subdivided into different animal types. Companion animals include dogs, cats, horses and other companion animals while food producing animals include poultry, pigs, cattle, sheep and goats, and other food producing animals. The market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World (RoW), based on geography.
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