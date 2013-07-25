New Market Report Now Available: ASEAN's Automotive Markets: Tigers and Cubs

New Transportation market report from Euromonitor International: "ASEAN's Automotive Markets: Tigers and Cubs"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Vehicle sales in Thailand and Indonesia ranked 13th and 15th in the world, respectively, in 2012. Along with Malaysia, these markets constitute the automotive tigers of the ASEAN region. Meanwhile, the Philippines and Vietnam are cubs with the potential to grow up fast. Euromonitor International considers car ownership levels and the impact of rising incomes in all these markets, as well as the contrasting market mix in Malaysia and Thailand in the context of divergent demographic landscapes.
Euromonitor International's new Automotive reports are designed specifically for stakeholders in the automotive industry and are compiled from Euromonitor's unrivalled range of global macro-economic and consumer intelligence. This innovative approach assesses myriad 'pull' factors that help shape the future of vehicle demand: from consumer lifestyles to income and expenditure; from demographics and household profiles to social technologies. Automotive also draws upon perspectives from Euromonitor's coverage of other industries, including Consumer Electronics, Consumer Finance and Travel and Tourism.
