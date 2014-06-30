New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Since the health and well-being of their children remains a crucial issue for the majority of parents in Estonia, baby and child-specific products experienced strong growth during 2012. Although volume sales in the category did increase, much of the strong retail value growth registered in the category during 2012 was the result of unit price growth and the slight shift towards more expensive brands. For example, many Estonian mothers have recently been evaluating the potential value of more natural and organic child-specific products. In addition, the relatively strong support for new parents by the Estonian Government has improved in recent years due to the introduction of various parental benefits. This has in turn enabled many Estonian parents to focus on having children and starting a family without worrying about losing their jobs or suffering a loss in wages. As such, in recent years the number of births in Estonia has been improving and Estonia?s birth rate increased the first time again in 2010 in 20 years.
Competitive Landscape
Johnson & Johnson continued to lead baby and child-specific products in Estonia during 2012 with a retail value share of 27%. The company has established a very wide consumer base in Estonia thanks to the very wide range of baby and child-specific products it offers, all of which represent very high levels of quality at reasonable prices. In addition, the relatively strong promotion of the Johnson?s Baby brand over the years has led to this brand holding a very strong position in the minds of many Estonians. For example, Johnson?s Baby shampoo has been very well-known among the vast majority of Estonians for more than a decade. Nevertheless, due to improvements in the performances recorded by other companies in the category, Johnson & Johnson lost value share in baby and child-specific products towards the end of the review period and even recorded the highest value share decline in the category during 2012 as its retail value share declined to 26% from 27% in 2011.
Industry Prospects
Growth in sales of baby and child-specific products is expected to improve over the forecast period, mainly thanks to rising living standards in the country. Nevertheless, volume and constant value growth is set to remain moderate in baby and child-specific products during the forecast period as the rather complicated economic conditions in Estonia continue to compromise the confidence of many Estonian consumers. Nevertheless, heavy promotion and new regular product launches are set to combine with the improving awareness of children health-related issues among Estonian parents to fuel growth in the category during the forecast period. Natural and organic baby and child-specific products are set to become increasingly important as many Estonian parents remain afraid of the potential dangers to their children?s health by the artificial and synthetic ingredients contained within many standard baby and child-specific products.
Report Overview
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Hair Care, Baby and Child-specific Skin Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Toiletries, Baby Wipes, Medicated Baby and Child-specific Products, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments.
