Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Baby Food in New Zealand", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Following the 2008 Chinese melamine debacle, in which Fonterra-backed Sanlu Group fatally poisoned several Chinese infants, Fonterra Co-operative experienced another scare with a potential botulism outbreak causing bacterial contamination in one of its factory lines in 2013. This unwanted negative publicity put pressure on Fonterra Co-operative (the largest supplier of milk and milk by-products in New Zealand) to thoroughly investigate its health and safety processes. Despite this, however, an...
Euromonitor International's Baby Food in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Baby Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Packaged Food in New Zealand
- Baby Food in New Zealand - a Snapshot (2012)
- Baby Food in Norway
- Baby Food in Brazil
- Packaged Food in South Korea
- Baby Food in Japan
- Baby Food in Mexico
- Baby Food in Asia-Pacific
- Baby Food in the United Kingdom
- Baby Food in Canada