Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Baby Food in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Baby snacking remains a key trend within the South African baby food environment. Nestle South Africa addressed this need in late 2011 with a wide range of baby snack products suitable for crawlers, toddlers and pre-schoolers. However, this range carries a high price tag and has struggled to take off as consumers remain cautious in their spending following the recent economic downturn. Baby snacking faces an increasing threat from other family snack categories, such as plain biscuits (for...
Euromonitor International's Baby Food in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Baby Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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