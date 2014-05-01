New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Bleach in Brazil"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Bleach is one of the most-efficient and cheapest products for cleaning the home in Brazil and it has a high household penetration rate in the country. Besides effectively eliminating bacteria, it also removes unpleasant odours. Bleach works a multipurpose cleaner for cleaning chores in bathrooms, kitchens, ceramic floors and tiles, and is also used within laundry care.
Euromonitor International's Bleach in Brazil market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Bleach market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Bleach in France
- Bleach in the United Kingdom
- Bleach in the United States
- Bleach in Germany
- Bleach in Slovakia
- Bleach in Belgium
- Bleach in Germany
- Bleach in Morocco
- Bleach in the Czech Republic
- Bleach in Taiwan