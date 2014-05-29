New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Bleach value sales continued to increase in 2013 despite the fact some consumers moved away from the strong smelling cleaning agent. With the availability of cheaper private label brands, consumers continue to purchase bleach to clean their homes and clothes.
Competitive Landscape
Private label brands gained value share within bleach during the review period and again in 2013. Brands such as FairPrice and Budget are less than half the price of popular brands such as Kao.
Industry Prospects
Bleach value sales are expected to increase slightly in constant 2013 price terms over the forecast period. Older consumers will continue to use bleach, which is more affordable and kills germs and bacteria. Due to their lower unit price, private label brands remain attractive and will continue to gain sales share over the forecast period.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Bleach industry in Singapore with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Bleach industry in Singapore, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Bleach in Singapore market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Bleach in Singapore?
- What are the major brands in Singapore?
- How did bleach sales perform during the economic downturn?
- What are the major applications of bleach in Singapore?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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