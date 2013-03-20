New Market Report Now Available: Botswana Mining Report Q2 2013

New Materials market report from Business Monitor International: "Botswana Mining Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- We are positive on the outlook for Botswana's mining sector over our forecast period, to 2017. Diamond output will remain the mainstay of Botswanan mining production, boosted by new projects being planned by both Gem Diamonds and Lucara Diamond Corp.; however, key mining projects, such as Discovery Metals' Boseto project, are also being developed in the copper, uranium and coal sub-sectors. Botswana's mining sector is on course for stable growth over the next few years and we forecast the sector to average 2.3% growth from 2012 to 2017, reaching a value of US$5.86bn by 2017.
Diversification The Priority
Botswana has been stepping up efforts to diversify its mining sector, with the government aiming to develop production of non-core minerals, including, coal, copper and precious metals. Our expectation for a continued slow recovery in the US and Europe, two of the main export markets for Botswanan diamond production, will hinder growth in the country.
