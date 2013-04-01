New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- BreitBurn Energy Partners L.P. (BBE) agreed to acquire oil properties located in the Belridge Field in Kern County, California, for a purchase consideration of approximately US$91.74MM from American Energy Operations, Inc. (AEO). Of the total consideration, the company agreed to pay approximately US$40MM in cash and the remaining US$51.74MM through the issuance of 3,013,561 common units, at a deemed price of US$17.17 per unit. The company will fund the cash portion of the acquisition cost with borrowings under its bank credit facility. The acquisition is expected to be completed in 2012, subject to closing conditions and purchase price adjustments.
Scope
- Rationale behind BBE acquiring Belridge Field from AEO.
- To understand the Core Business Strategy of BBE leading to the acquisition of Belridge field.
- Geography Covered- The US.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop a sound understanding about how the acquisition of Belridge field will enable BreitBurn to expand its oil producing assets.
- To understand strategic rationale behind BreitBurn's decision to acquire Belridge field.
- To understand how BreitBurn's offer price for Belridge field compares with the prices offered in other similar deals during the current year.
