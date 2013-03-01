New Market Report Now Available: Cafes/Bars in Hong Kong, China

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Consumers want more sophisticated offerings in cafes/bars, with chained as well as independents competing to offer more unique menus and dining experiences. Cocktail bars and specialist coffee offerings were the trend for 2011, bringing along with them higher value sales, with an average of HK$83 per transaction in 2011, compared to HK$80 in 2010.
Euromonitor International's Cafes/Bars in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Bars/Pubs, Cafes, Chained Cafes/Bars, Independent Cafes/Bars, Juice/Smoothie Bars, Specialist Coffee Shops.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cafes/Bars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Future of Spirits Consumption in Hong Kong, 2005-15
- Future of Wine Consumption in Hong Kong, 2005-15
- Hong Kong Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Hong Kong to 2016
- Bakery and Cereals Market in Hong Kong to 2014
- Canned Food Market in Hong Kong to 2014
- Confectionery in Hong Kong
- Beer in Hong Kong
- The Future of Retailing in Hong Kong to 2015
- Life Insurance in Hong Kong, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Hong Kong, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016