New Market Report Now Available: Cambodia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- We maintain that significant foreign interest in Cambodia will be unlikely given the lack of proper regulation, rampant corruption and poor infrastructure in the country. In addition, due to low per capita pharmaceutical and healthcare expenditure, the market will only be attractive to producers of low-value pharmaceutical products such as generic drugs and over-the-counter drugs from other countries, such as Vietnam.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: KHR721.1bn (US$170mn) in 2012 to KHR790.9bn (US$190mn) in 2013; +9.7% in local currency terms and +8.2% in US dollar terms. Forecast broadly in line with Q213.
- Healthcare: KHR3,167.1bn (US$760mn) in 2012 to KHR3,395.6bn (US$80mn) in 2013; +7.2% in local currency terms and +5.8% in US dollar terms. Forecast downgraded due to receipt of historic data from the World Health Organization.
Risk/Reward Rating: Cambodia's Pharmaceutical Risk/Reward Rating (RRR) score for Q313 is 33 out of the maximum 100 in our newly improved RRR system. The country scored below average for almost all indicators and sub-indicators including overall market expenditure, sector value growth and pensionable population. Consequently with this low score, Cambodia ranks last out of the 18 key markets in Asia Pacific.
Key Trends And Developments
- In May 2013, QIAGEN and Cambodia-based Calmette Hospital carried out a cervical cancer awareness campaign and educational outreach on May 12 2013 in Cambodia. The campaign included a workshop for healthcare workers on cervical cancer prevention and training for medical practitioners in screening procedures. It also featured a flash mob and a public forum.
- In April 2013, DKSH Business Unit Healthcare signed a new agreement with US drugmaker Pfizer, under which DKSH will offer marketing, sales, logistics, distribution, credit management and collection expertise to the latter in Cambodia. It is reported that as of January 1 2013, DKSH has been Pfizer (Thailand) Limited's only distributor of pharmaceutical goods in Cambodia.
- In March 2013, DKSH Business Unit Healthcare and German company Bayer HealthCare reached a deal, under which the former will offer importation, custom clearance, logistics and physical distribution services to the latter in Cambodia. Additionally, under the five-year agreement, DKSH will offer credit and collection services. The services will be provided for Bayer's pharmaceuticals and consumer care divisions in Cambodia. DKSH also offers market expansion services for Bayer's two divisions in Thailand and China.
