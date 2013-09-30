New Market Report Now Available: Cameroon Business Forecast Report Q4 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Cameroon Business Forecast Report Q4 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Core Views
Real GDP growth in Cameroon will remain above 4.0% for the next few years on the back of investment in several new mega-projects and increased oil production.
Cameroon's budget deficit is set to persist for the foreseeable future, leading to a rise in debt, albeit from a low base.
The regional central bank is likely to keep rates on hold at 3.50% for the next year.
Major Forecast Changes
We have slightly revised down slightly Cameroon's 2012-2014 real GDP growth on the back of new historic data and a worsening economic climate for developing countries.
We now predict the regional central bank will keep its policy interest rate at 3.50% through next year, down from 4.00% in 2012.
Key Risk To Outlook
The discovery of new oil deposits would likely improve Cameroon's long-term balance of payments and fiscal outlook, both of which are currently projected to remain mired in deficit.
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