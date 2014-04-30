New Materials research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Given that much of Canada's metals production is exported, we expect the country's economic exposure to both the US and Mexico to underpin the industry's growth through 2018. Increasing manufacturing and industrial activity in both countries should help drive demand for metal inputs. Furthermore, a weaker Canadian dollar against the US dollar should provide upside for Canadian metals exporters.
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