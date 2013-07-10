New Market Report Now Available: Canada Mining Report Q3 2013

New Materials research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Canada's mining sector will remain one of the consistent growth stories in the Americas region thanks to diversified mineral deposits and a steady pipeline of investment. The country is a top 10 global producer of zinc, lead, iron ore, nickel, copper, gold, silver, uranium and potash. With many companies both headquartered and producing in Canada, the mining sector is crucial to the Canadian economy. Thus, we expect Canada's political leadership to maintain favourable tax and regulatory policies for the sector. However, weak US growth, eurozone troubles, and slowing, less commodity-intensive growth in China, will weigh on future growth.
