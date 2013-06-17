Recently published research from GBI Research, "Carbon Fiber Global Market to 2020 - Despite Price Concerns, Industrial Applications, Aerospace and Consumer Goods Drive Future Demand", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- "Carbon Fiber Global Market to 2020 - Despite Price Concerns, Industrial Applications, Aerospace and Consumer Goods Drive Future Demand" is an in-depth report from GBI Research, which is focused on the demand side of the global carbon fiber industry. The report provides the reader with detailed analysis and forecasts of the major economic and market trends affecting global carbon fiber demand in the major regions of the world. It also provides analysis and description of the major drivers and restraints affecting carbon fiber demand in each region. Global carbon fiber demand is assessed in terms of end-user segments, prices and the competitive landscape, at both the regional and national level. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global carbon fiber market, covering all major parameters.
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the growth of the carbon fiber market for all major regions - Asia-Pacific, Europe, America, and Japan.
- Demand volume and value forecasts for the global carbon fiber market from 2005 to 2020.
- Demand by end-use volume forecasts for the global carbon fiber market from 2005 to 2020.
- Global carbon fiber demand for industrial goods by end-use and forecasts to 2020.
- Global carbon fiber demand for aerospace applications by end-use and forecasts to 2020.
- Global carbon fiber demand for consumer goods by end-use and forecasts to 2020.
- Global carbon fiber demand by region and forecasts to 2020.
- Regional carbon fiber demand and demand shares by end-use for 2012.
- Global carbon fiber capacity analysis and forecasts to 2020
- Global carbon fiber capacity by type analysis and Forecasts to 2020
- Global carbon fiber capacity by company and Forecasts to 2020
- Global carbon fiber capacity share by company for 2011.
- Global carbon fiber capacity share by country for 2011.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand regional market dynamics through detailed demand and capacity forecasts, end-use data and competitive landscape analysis.
- Understand the drivers and resistors shaping the current and potential future markets.
- Identify key growth markets for products from validated, regional data and analysis.
- Identify emerging markets and investment opportunities in both general and niche markets.
- Evaluate opportunities in emerging markets to quantify potential returns on investment.
- Develop custom strategies armed with validated historic and forecast data, combined with detailed growth opportunities analysis.
- Make better-informed decisions based on insights and in-depth analysis of market landscapes and the factors shaping them.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
