Recently published research from Pyramid Research, "Central African Republic Mobile Telecom Market: Political Instability Threatens Revenue and VAS Growth", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- 'Central African Republic Mobile Telecom Market: Political Instability Threatens Revenue and VAS Growth,' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of CAR's mobile telecommunications market based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the CAR market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the broadband and mobile sectors, in addition to a review of key regulatory trends.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Findings
- Because of political and economic problems, a lack of security and civil unrest, the Central African Republic's telecommunication market has suffered from infrastructure damage in many areas; operators say, however, that security is needed for engineers to deal with the problems.
- Investment is expected to stall until the country's security is in sight, and the damage will be costly to repair.
- Orange has launched 3G service in the capital; however, basic data services coverage in the rest of the country varies greatly.
- Infrastructure development to expand coverage will be the most significant investment opportunity, as operators look for ways to reduce risk and costs.
Synopsis
"Central African Republic Mobile Telecom Market: Political Instability Threatens Revenue and VAS Growth" provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in CAR today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into CAR's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.
It provides in-depth analysis of the following:
- CAR in a regional context; a comparative review of market size and trends with that of other countries in the region.
- Economic, demographic and political context in CAR.
- The regulatory environment and trends; a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.
- A demand profile; analysis as well as forecasts and historical figures of service revenue from mobile voice and data markets.
- The service evolution; a look at the change in the breakdown of overall revenue by mobile sector and by voice, data and video in the current year as well as the end of the forecast period.
- The competitive landscape; an examination of key trends in competition and service providers' performance, revenue market shares and expected moves over the next 18-24 months.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Azur, Bintel, Orange, Moov, Etisalat, Telecel, Nationlink, Global Telecom.
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