New Market Report Now Available: Central America Food and Drink Report Q1 2013

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- While we do not believe the Central American region will regain its mid-2000s pre-crisis dynamism over the next decade, we do see potential for growth to begin to accelerate toward the end of our forecast period on the back of a more favourable demographic picture, efforts at greater regional infrastructure and transport convergence, and the region's geographic proximity to a rising Latin American middle class. However, the regional two-speed growth story looks set to remain in play. Underperformers - namely Nicaragua, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador - are highly dependent on remittance inflows from the US and external demand for their low value-add manufactured goods, and as such are the most exposed to a US economic slowdown. Meanwhile, outperforming economies - those of Panama and Costa Rica - have managed to move up the value chain and expand their services sectors, boosting exports and investment.
Headline Industry Data (regional averages)
- 2013 per capita food consumption (US$) = +4.68%; forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to 2017 = +4.92%
- 2013 alcoholic drink sales (litres) = +5.71%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +5.46%
- 2013 soft drink sales (litres) = +5.88% ; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +5.60%
- 2013 MGR sales (US$) = +5.70%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +6.04%
Key Company Trends
Florida Ice And Farm Building North American Exposure: In October 2012, Costa Rica-based drinks producer Florida Ice and Farm agreed a deal worth US$388mn to acquire North American Breweries from its private equity owners KP Capital Partners. The business includes the brands Labatt and Genesee, and operates across the US and Canada. It was previously owned by Belgium's InBev but was sold to its current owners as part of the conditions of InBev's acquisition of Anheuser-Busch. Dutch brewer Heineken has a 25% stake in Florida Ice and Farm, and the move has been tied to Heineken's regional ambitions as it looks to build its business across the Americas.
