Recently published research from WealthInsight, "Challenges and Opportunities for the Wealth Sector in India 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- This report is a thorough analysis of India's Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities and challenges that it faces.
Report Highlights
- At the end of 2013, Indian HNWIs held 20.1% (US$253 billion) of their wealth outside their home country, which is line with the global average of 20-30%.
- WealthInsight expects foreign asset holdings to increase to US$374 billion by 2018, accounting for 18.8% of total HNWI assets.
- In 2013, the Asia-Pacific accounted for 34.3% of Indian HNWIs' foreign assets.
- It was followed by North America with 30.5%, Europe with 16.4%, Latin America with 6.5%, Africa with 6.4% and the Middle East with 5.8%.
- Indian HNWI allocations to the Asia-Pacific increased during the review period, from 32.2% in 2009 to 34.3% in 2013. North America and the Asia-Pacific were the emerging regions in terms of global investments.
- HNWIs are expected to further increase their levels of investment in Asia-Pacific to 35.0% of foreign HNWI assets by 2018, with investments increasingly being diverted to emerging economies.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Scope
- Independent market sizing of India HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2009 to 2013
- HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2018
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities
- Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2009-2013)
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2018.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ING Vysya Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Vijaya Bank
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