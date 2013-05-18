New Market Report Now Available: Chile Food & Drink Report Q2 2013

New Food market report from Business Monitor International: "Chile Food & Drink Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2013 -- We continue to believe that the next several years will see Chilean real GDP growth trend lower as Chinese copper demand growth trends lower, weighing on Chilean exports and investment. We also see domestic demand trending lower in 2013 and 2014, mostly on easing investment and relatively less robust growth in private consumption. Indeed, a steady, multi-year decline in retail sales since 2010 leads us to believe that the Chilean consumer is entering a period of slower growth.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2013 per capita food consumption value = +5.2%; forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to 2017 = +5.3%.
- 2013 alcoholic drinks value sales = +6.4%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +6.3%.
- 2013 soft drinks value sales = +7.2% ; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +7.4%.
- 2013 mass grocery retail value sales = +5.2%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +5.4%.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Company Trends
Coca-Cola To Invest US$1.3bn In Chile: Similar to most of Latin America, the Chilean soft drinks market is dominated by the core brands of The Coca-Cola Company (Coke). Chilean subsidiary Coca-Cola Andina is one of Coke's 10 largest franchise bottlers globally, according to the Financial Times, and will be investing a further US$1.3bn in the country over the four years to 2016, according to reports at the end of 2012. Chile can lay claim to a thriving soft drinks industry, with the highest levels of per capita consumption of carbonated drinks in the Americas, after the United States. We estimate that in 2012, nearly 120 litres of fizzy soda will be consumed per capita.
Walmart To Open Cash-And-Carry Format In Chile: At the end of 2012, Walmart announced it is to open a cash-and-carry format in Chile. The 3,500-square-metre store will be named Central Mayorista and is set to open in Q113 in Puente Alto, Santiago. Walmart has said that the outlet will primarily provide wholesale goods targeted at traditional retailers and hotel, restaurant and cafe customers. No announcement has been made regarding the amount being invested into the venture or about plans to open more such stores.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Croatia Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- Greece Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- Kuwait Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- United Arab Emirates Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- United Kingdom Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- Brazil Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- Australia Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- Czech Republic Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- Bahrain Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- Germany Food & Drink Report Q2 2013