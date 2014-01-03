New Market Report Now Available: China Osteoporosis Drug Market, 2013-2017

New Pharmaceuticals research report from CRI is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Osteoporosis is a systemic bone disease, a common disease among middle and old-aged people. It is characterized by low bone mineral density and deterioration of bone microarchitecture, which can lead to increased risks of fragility fracture. There are over 200 million osteoporosis patients around the world in the current stage. Regarding the genders of osteoporosis patients, the number of female patients is much larger than that of male patients, and the former are attacked by osteoporosis much earlier than the latter.
According to the data of Ministry of Civil Affairs of China, by the end of 2012, the population that were 60 years old and above was 193.9 million, taking up 14.3% of the total population; the population that were 65 years old and above was 127.14 million, taking up 9.4%. China has the largest old-aged population around the world, and the incidence rate of osteoporosis keeps increasing year after year. The number of patients diagnosed with osteoporosis in China is over 70 million, and the number of female patients is triple as much as that of male patients. 40%-50% patients are 60 years old or above, and about 25% patients have suffered fractures because of osteoporosis. The incidence of fracture, pain and deformation of spinal column keeps increasing.
More than 30 kinds of osteoporosis drugs have been launched into the market in the world. Clinically, bisphosphonates, parathyroid hormones, selective estrogen receptor modulators and activated vitamin D and analogues are used most often, which is the same as the situation in China. However, some newly launched osteoporosis drugs overseas are not launched in China yet, such as bazedoxifene acetate, eldecalcitol and some prolonged action preparations of bisphosphonates.
In 2012, the global market size of 6 kinds of osteoporosis drugs was each over USD 1 billion. Top 3 drugs all belong to bisphosphonates: zoledronic acid, risedronate sodium and alendronate sodium. The market size of zoledronic acid is the largest, about USD 2 billion.
During 2008-2012, bisphosphonates, activated vitamin D and analogues, and calcitonins always took up above 98% shares of China osteoporosis drug market. The market share of bisphosphonates increased at the highest speed; that of activated vitamin D and analogues remained stable; that of calcitonins significantly decreased since 2011.
During 2008-2012, regarding the osteoporosis drugs in China hospital market, the market size of osteoporosis drugs of Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd. increased at the highest speed, and CAGR (compound average growth rate) was 42.4%; the growth rate of Qingdao Chiatai Haier Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ranked the second, and CAGR was 36.1%; CAGR of Novartis was 33%, in spite of its large base figure. Therefore, Novartis is the most excellent enterprise.
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