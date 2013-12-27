New Market Report Now Available: Chinese White Goods Industry and Market, October 2013

New Manufacturing research report from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- As the impact resulted from the termination of China's subsidy policy for energy-saving appliances receded, sales of Chinese white goods has regained steam. The booming real estate market and the need to decorate homes, together with an improved industry structure, have helped unleash the demand for white goods in China. In the second half of 2013, the Chinese home appliance market is expected to see steady growth, of which white goods will continue to play a pivotal role. From the first quarter to the third quarter of 2013, white goods were the major driver propelling the Chinese home appliance industry, taking up around 60.5% of the industry's overall revenues.
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