New Market Report Now Available: Cimzia (Rheumatoid Arthritis) Forecast and Market Analysis

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, Cimzia (Rheumatoid Arthritis) Forecast and Market Analysis. The RA market is currently very dynamic, with the November 6, 2012 FDA approval of Pfizer's Xeljanz (tofacitinib) and novel oral therapies awaiting approval such as: Eli Lilly's anti-BAFF, tabalumab and JAK1,2 inhibitor, baricitinib, and Rigel/AZ's SYK inhibitor, fostamatinib. These compounds will challenge the current biologics in the attempt to dislodge the stronghold of the TNF inhibitors, if their safety and efficacy profiles are proven once they enter the market.
UCB's Cimzia is a pegylated Fab' fragment of a humanized anti-TNF IgG molecule which disrupts the inflammatory process. This disruption reduces the rate of progressive joint damage, thus improving physical function. Cimzia is only about 40kDa (kilo Daltons) in size; therefore, this small antibody lacks the ability to cross-link and lacks an Fc region. Clinical evidence suggests that Cimzia maintains similar efficacy and safety to other TNF inhibitors.
- Overview of RA, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on Cimzia including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for Cimzia for the top eight countries from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for the US, Japan, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Australia.
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Cimzia performance
- Obtain sales forecast for Cimzia from 2011-2022 in US, Japan, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Australia.
