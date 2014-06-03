Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Coffee in Slovakia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Coffee recorded only a moderate performance during 2013 due to the fact that both coffee and tea are very competitive with each other. Nevertheless, coffee has a stable consumer base that purchases the product regularly. Coffee consumers are becoming more educated about and interested in different coffee types. The trend visible in 2013 was a certain amount of polarisation. While a significant proportion of the population is becoming more educated about fresh ground coffee and prefer high or even premium quality, sales in this category are decreasing. At the same time sales of instant coffee are increasing. The potential interpretation is that a significant proportion of coffee consumers are price sensitive - they consume coffee for its refreshing effects and they do not rely very much on quality or taste. A second, and expanding, group is made up of those who enjoy quality coffee and are open to paying for it - in both fresh ground coffee and instant coffee. This is also why manufacturers are putting more emphasis on coffee quality and composition. A very new trend seeing fast growing popularity is consumption of fresh ground coffee pods - with the trend emerging especially among urban households with higher incomes.
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Competitive Landscape
Coffee was led by two strong players in 2013 - international company Nestle Slovensko sro with a 22% value share and Baliarne Obchodu as with a 21% value share. Leading player Nestle was successful mainly due to the strong brand Nescafe (with a 21% value share and the leading position in the biggest coffee category - instant coffee), but also with a Nescafe Dolce Gusto and Nespresso (both with shares of under 1%). Nestle is a strong international player with wide brand recognition, strong promotion and marketing activities, which strengthened the company's positioning in 2013.
Industry Prospects
Coffee has a stable positioning among consumers in Slovakia. This is not expected to change over the forecast period. However, coffee will have to cope with increasing prices on the commodity markets, weak purchasing power among consumers in Slovakia and competition from other hot drinks categories. Even with these different forces influencing the situation, coffee sales are expected to increase in volume terms, although they will decline in constant value terms. Coffee is anticipated to see further polarisation between high-quality and premium products and more affordable ones. Consumers will increasingly demand quality in categories such as fresh ground coffee, fresh ground coffee pods or instant coffee. However, at the same time, a significant proportion of consumers will demand less expensive and more affordable products, as the price sensitiveness among households will continue to be seen over the 2013-2018 forecast period.
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