Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Direct selling remains the leading distribution channel for colour cosmetics in Bolivia. The various advertising and distribution initiatives undertaken by direct selling companies to support their brands helped boost the overall growth in colour cosmetics during 2012. The networks of salespeople which direct selling companies employ to establish personal relationships with end consumers and promote their products is the main driver of growth for these direct selling companies. The fact that they are able to establish strong personal relationships with end consumers and offer deferred payment plans and special discounts at their discretion is a particularly powerful marketing tool in colour cosmetics.
Competitive Landscape
Yanbal Bolivia SA maintained its leadership in colour cosmetics in 2012 with a 37% value share. Yanbal provides great support to its sales teams and this is the main reason for the company?s success in colour cosmetics. Nonetheless, the unit prices charged for Yanbal?s brands are usually higher than the prices charged for the brands of its rivals. This is reflected in the company?s high value share and the fact that the rival companies such as Corporaci?n Belcorp have higher volume sales but lower value sales.
Industry Prospects
Direct selling companies are expected to remain the major source of growth in colour cosmetics in Bolivia throughout the forecast period. The strong support that these companies provide to their sales agents means constant increases in the consumer base for the category. Colour cosmetics is expected to continue growing at a healthy rate during the forecast period thanks to the efforts of the leading companies to expand their distribution. During 2012, the sales teams of the leading direct selling companies in colour cosmetics were able to reach a high proportion of consumers in Bolivia?s smaller cities and regions. In addition, direct selling companies have begun promoting their brands through television advertising campaigns and sponsoring beauty events and television programmes which target mainly female consumers. These techniques have traditionally been used by the most popular colour cosmetics brands distributed through retail channels and during the forecast fierce competition for these publicity opportunities is expected to develop in colour cosmetics.
