Fast Market Research recommends "Computers and Peripherals in Romania" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Computers and peripherals' retail sales saw both volume growth (21%) and current value growth (12%) in 2012. Growth is attributable to the improving macroeconomic situation of the country and the strengthening purchasing power of consumers. Overall retail growth was driven by rising consumer demand for portable computers, which saw a 45% volume sales increase. At the same time, retail value sales rose by 19% in 2012, indicating that lower average unit prices boosted consumers' confidence when...
Euromonitor International's Computers and Peripherals in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Computers, Peripherals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Computers and Peripherals market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Computers and Peripherals in Hungary
- Computers and Peripherals in South Korea
- Computers and Peripherals in Russia
- Computers and Peripherals in Greece
- Computers and Peripherals in the US
- Computers and Peripherals in the Netherlands
- Computers and Peripherals in Morocco
- Computers and Peripherals in Egypt
- Computers and Peripherals in India
- Computers and Peripherals in Thailand