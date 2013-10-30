New Market Report Now Available: Confectionery Packaging in Mexico

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Confectionery Packaging in Mexico", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- The most relevant trend in confectionery is inevitably related to child obesity in Mexico, which, according to the OECD, ranked fourth among the countries with the highest rates of obese children in 2012. Measures have been adopted by the Ministry of Health, which, in 2011, issued a list of prohibited foods and beverages in terms of sales at schools. As a result of this, manufacturers have either modified their formulas or reduced their pack sizes to comply with new regulations. Big...
Euromonitor International's Confectionery Packaging in Mexico report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chocolate Confectionery, Gum, Sugar Confectionery.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Confectionery Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Confectionery Packaging in Spain
- Confectionery Packaging in France
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Venezuela to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Slovakia to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Norway to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Singapore to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Hungary to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Ireland to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Colombia to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Austria to 2017