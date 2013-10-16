Recently published research from MarketLine, "Construction & Engineering - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Introduction
The BRIC Construction & Engineering industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value , and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the BRIC market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the BRIC construction & engineering market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key construction & engineering market players' BRIC operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the BRIC market with five year forecasts
- Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the construction & engineering industry and had a total market value of $1,020.4 billion in 2012. China was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 22.8% over the 2008-12 period.
Within the construction & engineering industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $825.3 billion in 2012. This was followed by India, Russia and Brazil with a value of $117.4, $39.9, and $37.8 billion, respectively.
China is expected to lead the construction & engineering industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $1,582.6 billion in 2017, followed by India, Brazil, Russia with expected values of $162.0, $49.3 and $39.8 billion, respectively.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the BRIC construction & engineering market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the BRIC construction & engineering market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the BRIC construction & engineering market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the BRIC biotechnology market?
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