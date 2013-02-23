New Market Report Now Available: Consumer Appliances in Canada

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Consumer Appliances in Canada"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2013 -- Ongoing economic pressures at global level meant that the Canadian economy did not recover in 2012 as had been previously hoped. Unemployment remained at relatively high levels, while consumer confidence remained shaky, creating a challenging environment for the companies in major appliances. Canada experienced a slowdown in housing and residential renovations in 2012 and many consumers chose to retain their outdated appliances longer than they would ideally have liked. As a result, major...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Appliances in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
