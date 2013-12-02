New Market Report Now Available: Consumer Foodservice in Finland

Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Foodservice in Finland" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Consumer foodservice saw a slow growth trend in current value terms in 2012. However, the growth in 2012 was slightly slower than that seen in 2011, when sales recovered from the credit crunch in 2009 and 2010. The global economic turbulence and the eurozone debt crisis which surfaced at the end of 2011 resulted in plunging consumer confidence, which restricted consumer foodservice from growing stronger in 2012 than the year before.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Foodservice in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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