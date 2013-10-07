New Market Report Now Available: Consumer Foodservice in Indonesia

Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Foodservice in Indonesia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- In 2012, consumer foodservice in Indonesia continued to perform respectably, and slightly better than in 2011, in terms of current value growth. This robust performance was mainly attributable to the rapid growth in outlet numbers and transaction volume at chained consumer foodservice outlets. Outlet number growth of chained outlets was fuelled by franchise agreements, further underpinned by the lower interest rate in 2012 compared to that of 2011. Meanwhile, improved transactions of chained...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Foodservice in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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