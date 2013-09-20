New Market Report Now Available: Consumer Health in Kenya

Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Health in Kenya" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Kenyan consumers faced a more challenging economic landscape in 2012, with inflation rising sharply to 10%. This had a strong impact on disposable incomes, and consumer behaviour was affected in that the prices of brands increased due to the high cost of production and increasing fuel prices faced by manufacturers. This, however, led to consumers purchasing more generic products due to their lower prices compared with branded products.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Health in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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