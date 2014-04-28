Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Lifestyles in Japan" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Affordable luxury is a new trend. Online retail is growing quickly and social networking, taken up by almost the entire population, has huge implications for retail. High-technology is part of daily life. The population is rapidly ageing, and more people are living alone. Health awareness and healthy eating are a key part of the culture.
Euromonitor's Consumer Lifestyles in Japan report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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