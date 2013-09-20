New Market Report Now Available: Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads in South Korea

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads in South Korea"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- In 2012, cotton wool/buds/pads in South Korea grew by 2% in retail current value terms. This positive growth was largely due to increasing demands of premium products, which minimised the artificial ingredients such as fluorescence brightening agent. These products have direct contact with the skin, increasing consumers' concerns over potential harm from any processed products which positively affected the increasing popularity of premium products.
Euromonitor International's Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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