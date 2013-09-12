New Market Report Now Available: Croatia Food & Drink Report Q4 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Croatia Food & Drink Report Q4 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- BMI Industry View
We see private consumption subtracting 0.7 percentage points (pp) from growth in 2013, as high unemployment, stagnant wage growth and low disposable incomes continue restraining Croatian consumers' ability to spend. Furthermore, consumer loans from the banking sector are likely to continue falling (loans contracted by 4.2% y-o-y in April), as the parent banks of Croatian subsidiaries deleverage, which is likely to further restrain consumer spending. Against this backdrop, household consumption subtracted 1.8pp from growth in Q113, a slight moderation from a 2.6pp subtraction the previous quarter.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2013 per capita food consumption = +0.9%; per capita forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to 2017 = +2.8%.
- 2013 alcoholic drinks value sales = +0.8%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +3%.
- 2013 soft drinks value sales = +0.3%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +4.8%.
- 2013 mass grocery retail = +1.9%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +3.4%.
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