Fast Market Research recommends "Czech Republic Telecommunications Report Q3 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- BMI View: The Czech Republic telecoms market is one of the most developed in Central and Eastern Europe, with high penetration of voice and data services. The market is in a period of change with the arrival of MVNOs from 2012 and the regulator's efforts to attract a fourth operator into the market. These pro-competition measures should provide a boost to growth and innovation in a market that already contains a number of major international players including T-Mobile and Vodafone in mobile, and UPC in wireline. The market has been under many of the same pressures as in neighbouring countries with market saturation; regulatory factors, such as cuts to mobile termination rates; and the impact of the eurozone crisis on macroeconomic performance acting as drags on performance. However, significant opportunities remain, not least in the booming wireless data market after LTE spectrum was auctioned in November 2013, and VAS opportunities arising from the rapid proliferation of smartphone ownership.
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Key Data
- Mobile ARPU rates were down sharply in 2013 due to MTR cuts and price competition. Operator data indicate IP substitution presents a short-to-medium term threat to the stabilisation of ARPU.
- Total fixed-line subscriptions were down 9.5% in 2012 to 2.04mn, but operator data infer the rate of decline slowed in 2013 and we expect the trend of shrinking subscription losses will continue over the medium term.
- The broadband market was the fastest growth market in 2012, with high speed cable and fibre subscriptions seeing the fastest up-take.
Key Trends And Developments
In November 2013 Telef?nica announced that it would sell the majority of the stake held in its Czech subsidiary to local investment company PPF Group for EUR2.47bn (USD3.34bn), a deal which was concluded in late January 2014. The 'O2' brand currently used by Telefonica Czech Republic and Telefonica Slovakia will continue for a maximum of four years. Meanwhile, rival and...
The Czech Republic Telecommunications Report features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s independent industry forecasts on the future strength of Czech Republic's ICT market, covering the fixed-line, mobile and internet segments and analyses latest regulatory developments and corporate news, including investment activity, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships. Leading operators and manufacturers are fully profiled, highlighting their quarterly financial performance, capital expenditure plans and latest contracts.
BMI's Czech Republic Telecommunications Report provides industry professionals and researchers, operators, equipment suppliers and vendors, corporate and financial services analysts and regulatory bodies with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the telecoms industry in Czech Republic.
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