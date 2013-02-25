New Market Report Now Available: Deodorants in Russia - a Snapshot (2012)

New Consumer Goods research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Deodorants in Russia by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market covers aerosols, pumps, roll-ons, sticks, creams/gels and body spray deodorants for men and women. Market value is based on sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer and selective outlets. Market size for Deodorants in Russia is given in RUB with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Russia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Deodorants in Turkey - a Snapshot (2012)
- Deodorants in India - a Snapshot (2012)
- Deodorants in Colombia - a Snapshot (2012)
- Deodorants in the US - a Snapshot (2012)
- Deodorants in the Netherlands - a Snapshot (2012)
- Deodorants in the UK - a Snapshot (2012)
- Deodorants in Belgium - a Snapshot (2012)
- Deodorants in Spain - a Snapshot (2012)
- Deodorants in Japan - a Snapshot (2012)
- Deodorants in Thailand - a Snapshot (2012)