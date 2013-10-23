New Market Report Now Available: Deodorants in the Czech Republic

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Deodorants in the Czech Republic"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Despite the persistent worsened economic climate, consumption of deodorants grew gradually in the country over the review period as Czechs are increasingly aware of the problem of perspiration. In addition, there is scope for further growth in consumer base within deodorants as consumption of these products remained relatively low in the Czech Republic (especially in the case of men) at the end of the review period.
Euromonitor International's Deodorants in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Deodorant Creams, Deodorant Pumps, Deodorant Roll-Ons, Deodorant Sprays, Deodorant Sticks, Deodorant Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Deodorants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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