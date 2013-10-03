New Market Report Now Available: Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements

New Pharmaceuticals market report from Current Partnering: "Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- The Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the diagnostic partnering agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter diagnostic partnering deals. The majority of deals are development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors diagnostic technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
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Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of diagnostics dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in diagnostics dealmaking since 2007, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.
Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading diagnostics deals since 2007. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by bigpharma, most active bigpharma, and most active of all biopharma companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 50 bigpharma companies with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of diagnostics deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of diagnostics partnering deals signed and announced since January 2007, where a contract document is available in the public domain. The chapter is organized by stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and specific therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
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