New Market Report Now Available: Diquas (Dry Eye Syndrome) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022

Fast Market Research recommends "Diquas (Dry Eye Syndrome) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Dry eye syndrome (DES), or keratoconjunctivitis sicca, is a multifactorial disease of the eye caused by dryness, decreased tear production, or increased tear film evaporation. DES, which is often referred to simply as dry eye, is the most prevalent form of ocular discomfort and irritation. The most common symptoms of DES are ocular irritation and discomfort, foreign body sensation, fatigue, and visual disturbances, which interfere with daily activities. In the elderly population, it is the most common reason for seeking eye care, and this is expected to increase exponentially with an aging demographic.
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Diquas ophthalmic solution 3%, developed by Santen Pharmaceutical, is the first approved P2Y2 receptor agonist to be formulated as an ophthalmic solution for the treatment of DES. It improves dry eye symptoms by promoting the secretion of natural tear elements - mucin, lipids, and water - to significantly improve tear production.
Scope
- Overview of DES, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on Diquas including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for Diquas for the top two countries from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for Japan and China.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for DES
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Diquas performance
- Obtain sales forecast for Diquas from 2012-2022 in top two countries (Japan and China)
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