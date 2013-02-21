New Market Report Now Available: Dishwashers in China

Fast Market Research recommends "Dishwashers in China" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- In 2012, demand for dishwashers still remains limited in China, confined to Chinese households in first tier cities like Beijing and Shanghai. A dishwasher is still considered a luxury good since the product is too expensive to justify the cost. The majority of Chinese households will not purchase a product that costs more than RMB4,000 to simply wash bowls and chopsticks. Thus, ownership is largely restricted to wealthy households or busy white collars.
Euromonitor International's Dishwashers in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Built-in Dishwashers, Freestanding Dishwashers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dishwashers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
