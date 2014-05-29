Fast Market Research recommends "Dishwashing in Singapore" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Dishwashing value sales increased in 2013 as consumers were more willing to spend on products with better functionality such as those which are easy to rinse or gentle on hands. Bundled bottles and refills are still a common sight on shelves but prices have not been as competitive as before after the offering of discounts for a number of years.
Competitive Landscape
Lion Corp continued to lead sales within dishwashing in 2013. The company's three main brands - Mama Lemon, Mama Lemon Antibacterial and Mama Royal - have established a strong reputation among consumers. Mama Lemon is reasonably priced, with its bundling promotions offering a low unit price. In addition, refill packaging also helps consumers to save money instead of paying extra for the bottle and pump dispenser each time.
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Industry Prospects
Dishwashing constant value sales will increase over the forecast period as more Singaporeans try to prepare healthier home-cooked food rather than eating out. Home-cooked food, which is less oily and more balanced, will continue to grow in popularity, although many consumers will also continue to dine-out since it is difficult to prepare home-cooked food when working long hours, as is common in Singapore.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Dishwashing industry in Singapore with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Dishwashing industry in Singapore, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Dishwashing in Singapore market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Dishwashing in Singapore?
- What are the major brands in Singapore?
- What is the dishwasher penetration rate in Singapore?
- What are the key new product launches in the dishwashing products market?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Automatic Dishwashing, Hand Dishwashing.
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