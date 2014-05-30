New Manufacturing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Market sales rise by 83% since 2007 while the share of investment purchases gradually declines since 2009. Some 20% of total production is imported in 2012 in which other electrical equipment dominates. Equipment for engines and vehicles generates 59% of the industry's turnover while the sound and visual signalling products category grows the fastest. Exports shrink by 11% since 2007 while profit margins rise to 37% of turnover in 2012. Growth of 10% in total turnover is projected over 2013-2018 with market prospects strongly related to the development of the Saudi automotive industry.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Electrical Equipment for Engines and Vehicles in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 319. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Electrical Equipment for Engines and Vehicles in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 319 report includes:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Equipment for Engines and Vehicles, Other Electrical Equipment, Sound and Visual Signalling Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Browse all Manufacturing research reports at Fast Market Research
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