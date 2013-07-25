New Market Report Now Available: Elixir Medical Corporation - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update

Fast Market Research recommends "Elixir Medical Corporation - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Elixir Medical Corporation (Elixir Medical) is a medical device manufacturing company. The company manufactures and distributes drug eluting stent systems for localized drug delivery used in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its product includes coronary stent systems, stents for small vessels, drug eluting stent systems, fully absorbable drug eluting scaffold systems and drug eluting balloons. Elixir Medical develops drug eluting stent platforms using biodegradable polymers, durable polymers and release technologies. The company markets its product through brand DESyne, DESolve and Core. It distributes products to medical professionals, surgical centers, and healthcare service provider for assistance in treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's investor is the Invus Group. It also has its presence in Ireland. Elixir Medical is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Elixir Medical Corporation portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
